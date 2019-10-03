Devers, Mable

Devers, Mable Age 81 - September 20, 2019 Survived by two sons, Jerry Chaney, Mark (Annie) Devers; five daughters, Essie Miller, Barbara Chaney, Eunitta, Paige, and Toni Devers, Omaha; two sisters, Gertrude McDowell, San Diego, CA; Perlie Mae Hill, Omaha; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces nephews, other relatives. WAKE: Friday, 6-8pm, at mortuary. SERVICE: Saturday, 11am, Mt. Calvary Community Church. THOMAS FUNERAL HOME 3920 N. 24th St. 402-453-7111 www.omahathomasfh.com

