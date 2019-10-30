Devening, James Leslie "Garbage" June 21, 1950 - October 19, 2019 81 years, of Tekamah, NE. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, November 2, 2019, 10am at the Tekamah Fire Hall in Tekamah. VISITATION: Friday 6-8pm with family receiving friends at Pelan Funeral Services in Tekamah. VISITATION: will also be held one hour prior to service at the Tekamah Fire Hall. BURIAL WITH MILITARY HONORS AND LAST CALL: Tekamah Cemetery. MEMORIALS: To the family to be designated PELAN FUNERAL SERVICES TEKAMAH Tekamah, NE | 402-374-1551 | pelanfuneralservices.com

