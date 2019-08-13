Detmers, LaVonne V. (Croft)

Detmers, LaVonne V. (Croft) May 5, 1928 - August 9, 2019 Preceded in death by son, Jeffrey S. Croft; former husband, Robert J. Croft. Survived by daughters, Susan Noblin and Laurie Croft; grandchildren, Simon and Allison; great-grandchildren, Ty and Drew; sister, Nadine Finley; nieces, nephews, and other relatives; special friend, Deb Benish. Private Family Services. Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Humane Society. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER, West Center Chapel 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.