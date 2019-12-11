Determan, Jacob Ryan February 10, 1990 - December 7, 2019 Preceded in death by grandparents, Joseph and Delores Determan, and Alvin Lee Barraclough. Survived by daughter, Jade Victoria Determan; his parents, Kathy (Pat) Powers, and Robert (Angie) Determan; grandmother Dolores Barraclough; sisters, Alicia (Matt) Babcock, and Krystle Bancke; 2 step-siblings; 2 nieces and 2 nephews; many family and friends. GATHERING of FAMILY and FRIENDS: Thursday, December 12, 10-11am, with MEMORIAL SERVICE at 11am, all at Westlawn-Hillcrest. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations suggested to family in his memory for his daughter. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com

