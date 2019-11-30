Desterhouse, Betty Lou Age 84 - November 28, 2019 Of Omaha, NE. Survived by her son, Kevin (Mary) Iddings of Omaha; two grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. FUNERAL MASS 11am Tuesday at St. John's Catholic Church in Valley. VISITATION Monday from 5-7pm at the Funeral Home in Elkhorn. Burial at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Elkhorn. Memorials to the family. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

