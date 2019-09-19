Dessel, James R. February 4, 1975 - September 6, 2019 Preceded in death by grandparents. Survived by parents, James and Sharon; daughters, Elizabeth and Morgan; granddaughter Sophia; brother, Raymond (Lisa); niece Riley; nephew Ryan; girlfriend Tracey Paladino; many other relatives and friends. GATHERING with the family on Saturday, September 21, 6-8pm at Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorials to family for girls education. CROSBY BURKET SWANSON GOLDEN - Colonial Chapel 11902 W. Center Rd. 402-333-7200 | www.crosby-burket.com

