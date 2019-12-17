Desmond, John Gerald "Jerry" April 8, 1931 - December 15, 2019 John G. Desmond (Jerry), age 88, was a lifelong Lincolnite, avid hunter and fisherman who had a love of the outdoors and adventure. A graduate of Lincoln High School in 1949 and UNL in 1953, he lettered in swimming and was a member of SAE. He served two years as an Army MP in Germany. Over his life he was involved in several family businesses in Lincoln and Omaha. He enjoyed an active life, was a member of Red Deer Hunting Club and the Tuesday Night Tennis group founded in 1969, which still meets for dinner. He met close friends for a yearly ski trip and was skiing into his 80s. He and his family enjoyed travel and active vacations including skiing, biking, fishing and hiking. He treasured most his family, friends, taking pictures and telling stories. Known for his knowledge of city and state history and a remarkable memory for trivia, his stories seemed to grow with each telling. He had an ability to fix just about anything. He was the true description of a gentleman. He is survived by his wife, Sally; sons, John III and Jeffrey (Sharon); daughters, Angela (Tom) and Sara; and grandchildren, Benjamin, Brian, Desmond, Peter and Hannah. FUNERAL MASS: Wednesday, 10:30am, preceded by a Rosary at 10am, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. A luncheon will follow Mass at the church. There will be a family-only graveside service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Ducks Unlimited (Nebraska Chapter), or the charity of your choice. BUTHERUS, MASER & LOVE FUNERAL HOME 4040 A St., Lincoln, NE | (402) 488-0934 | www.bmlfh.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.