Desler, Greg A. February 14, 1958 - December 5, 2019 Age 61, of Omaha. Greg was preceded in death by his father, Duane Desler, and his sister, Sheri Desler. He is survived by his mother, Mary Ann Desler, and sister, Deb Smith, in addition to many other relatives and friends. CELEBRATION OF GREG'S LIFE: Saturday, January 11, 2pm, at the Omaha Chinese Christian Church (4618 S 139th St). In lieu of flowers, memorials will be directed to the family to be used in Greg's honor for missions work. For more details, please visit www.bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

