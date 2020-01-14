Desler, Annette M. August 20, 1941 - January 12, 2020 Survived by husband, Dale E. Desler; son, Mark Desler (Michelle); daughter, Kim Mastera (Pete); four grandchildren: Dan Desler (Melissa), Jake Mastera (Jaime), Abbey Mastera (Michal Sullivan) and Katie Desler; great-grandchildren, Kinley Desler and Ashlyn Tolbert. Preceded in death by grandson, Alex Mastera and survived by his wife, Kelly Mastera. Family will receive friends Wednesday, January 15th from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by a VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, January 16th, 10:30am, St. Pius X (6905 Blondo St.) INTERMENT: Hillcrest Memorial Park. Memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Annette Desler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

