Derr, Nola L. March 4, 1933 - May 24, 2020 Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Survived by husband, John; children, Patrick Derr (Patricia), and Susan Millhollin (Steve); grandchildren, Joshua, Adam, Emily, and Nicholas; great-grandchildren: Ethan, Griffin, Nigel, Collin, Claire, June and Calvin; other relatives and friends. Private Family Graveside Service at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 402-451-1000 www.forestlawnomaha.com

