DeRosbil, Harold A. "Hal" May 6, 1930 - February 29, 2020 Survived by wife of nearly 55 years, Mildred; daughter, Judi Mattson; grandson, Troy (Cheryl) Mattson; and great-grandsons, Ryan and Dylan Mattson. No Services. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online at www.mosermemorialchapels.com MOSER MEMORIAL CHAPEL 2170 North Somers, Fremont, NE 68025 (402) 721-4490

