Deppe, Elaine Maxine Age 91 Elaine Maxine (Graham) Deppe was called Home to meet her Maker on June 24, 2018 from the Lake Minnetonka Shores Home in Spring Park, MN. Born on January 2, 1927 at Hildreth NE, the oldest child of Henrietta (Dietrick) and Earl Graham. She grew up with two sisters and three brothers. After graduation from High School in Arnold, NE in 1943, she became a School Teacher near Upland NE, responsible for all Elementary and Middle School grades. Following this she moved to Omaha, working in the payroll department at Northwestern Bell. It was in Omaha where she met the love of her life, marrying William Frederick Deppe on September 4, 1948. They remained married and devoted to each other until her death 69-½ years later. During their married life they lived in many places including Omaha; Fort Dodge, IA; Ankeny, IA; Wayzata, MN; Brainerd, MN; Aiken, SC; Kalamazoo, MI; and Sioux Falls, SD; before moving to Spring Park. A devout Christian, Elaine attended numerous Protestant churches, most recently a member of Faith Baptist Fellowship in Sioux Falls. Among various employments she spent many years as the manager of payroll and teacher's contracts for the Brainerd Independent School District, retiring in 1992. With her husband, Bill, she traveled extensively in retirement, visiting Spain twice, Morocco, England, Jamaica, Canada and Cancun, internationally. Domestic travels included many vacations in California, Hawaii, Florida, as well as Alaska and many other states. Elaine was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Marvin, Burdette, and James. She is survived by her husband, Bill; son, Scott; daughter-in-law, Tammy; three grandchildren, Heather, Rachel, and Blake; three great grandchildren, Benjamin, Graeme, and Eden; and sisters, Ardella Graham Schwenke and Marjean Graham Bose. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11am on July 21st at First Presbyterian Church in Brainerd, MN. Interment will be in Upland NE, near the graves of her mother and father. Condolences only to William Deppe at Lake Minnetonka Shores, 4459 Shoreline Drive, Apt. 209, Spring Park, Minnesota 55304. David Lee Funeral Home Wayzata 952-473-5577 www.davidleefuneralhome.com
