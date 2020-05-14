DePellegrin, Mirella M. March 21, 1958 - April 25, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Amalia and John DePellegrin. Survived by relatives and many close friends. VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Saturday, May 16th from 11am to 1pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 1pm. ENTOMBMENT: Resurrection Mausoleum. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

