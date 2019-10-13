Dent, Ruth M.

Dent, Ruth M. March 22, 1920 - October 8, 2019 Preceded in death by husbands, Ellsworth Billman, Don Dent, and Charles Cutter; parents, Lloyd and Alice Livengood; and brothers, Eugene and Ray Livengood. Survived by children, Fred (Rene) Billman of Racine WI, Janet (Jerry) Veltman of Boca Raton FL, and Faye (Chet) Addison of Omaha; 7 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. VISITATION at Ralston United Church of Christ (77th and Maywood St) Monday, October 14, after 10am, with FUNERAL SERVICE at 11:30am also at the Church. Luncheon following Service. Private Interment in Hillcrest Memorial Park. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

