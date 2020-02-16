Denow, James Karl

Denow, James Karl March 31, 1939 - February 5, 2020 Of Omaha. Survived by nieces, nephews, Church family, and many friends. You are invited to a MEMORIAL SERVICE on Saturday, February 22, at 5:30pm, with VISITATION at 4:30pm, all at Gethsemane Lutheran, 4040 N 108th St., Omaha. Memorials to donor's choice.

To plant a tree in memory of James Denow as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

