Denny, William "Bill" James May 14, 1937 - January 25, 2020 He was preceded in death by his mother, June Denny; and father, John Denny. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Mary Clayton Denny; his children, Mark (Cathy) Denny, Susan Denny, Christine (Mark) Milone, and Edie (Robert) Hamilton; also survived by 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild. Bill will be eternally loved and missed. VISITATION: 6-8pm Wednesday, January 29, Kremer Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10:30am Thursday, January 30, First Lutheran Church, 1434 North 30th Road, Avoca NE. Interment following the Funeral Service at Macedonia Cemetery in Iowa. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com

