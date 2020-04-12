Dennis, C. Richi Age 71 Preceded in death by husband Byron Dennis; brother, Charles J. Hendersen. Survived by son, Randy (Sandy) Dennis; 2 grandsons, Travette (fianc�e Anna Weiler) and Nash Dennis; sister Ella (Roger) Jones; 3 brothers, Michael, Dan and Doug Hendersen. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

