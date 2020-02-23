Dempsey, Sylvia (Ziccardi) February 19, 1932 - February 21, 2020 Preceded in death by her husband, James Dempsey Sr.; son, James Dempsey Jr.; and 12 brothers and sisters. Survived by son, Michael; daughters, Susan Dempsey, and Debra Christian (Robert): grandchildren, Kevin Fender (Mary), Kim LeMaster (Jason), Melissa Combs (Mike), Michael Dempsey (Heather), Jessica Wilczynski (Mike), and Jennifer Christian; 13 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. WAKE SERVICE: Monday, February 24th, at 7pm at West Center Chapel, with VISITATION from 5-7pm. SERVICES: Tuesday, February 25th, at 9:30am at West Center Chapel to St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church for 10am MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL. Interment in Holy Sepulchre. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

