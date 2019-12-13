DeMare, Steven M. June 13, 1951 - December 10, 2019 Of Council Bluffs. Steve was a dock foreman for the Omaha World-Herald for 30-plus years retiring in 2016. Survided by wife of 49 years, Pat DeMare; his children and spouses, Michael and Audra DeMare, Colleen and Gordon Vincent, Adam and Leslie DeMare, Sarah and Jeremy Smith all of Co. Bluffs, Stephanie and James O'Neill of Elkhorn, NE; 18 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren; sister, Janice Peitzmeier and husband Dan of Omaha; brother, Gary Metz; sister, Teri Dozier and husband Herb all of Tampa, FL; nieces and nephews. It was Steve's wish to be cremated; no services will be held. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.