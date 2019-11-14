DeMarco, Loreta L. December 10, 1938 - November 12, 2019 Survived by husband, Peter R. DeMarco, Springfield, NE; son, Peter I. (Christian Hoeger) DeMarco, Omaha; daughter, Angela E. (Shawn Haase) DeMarco, Rochester, MN; grandchildren, Owen M. DeMarco, and his mother, Jessica W. Myers, Houston, TX; Christian and Aden DeMarco, Omaha; Ellie, Matthew and James Leise, Rochester, MN; nephew, David (Michelle Maher) DeMarco, Omaha; sisters, Soledad Miguel, Bourbonnais, IL; Rosalie Lim, St. Louis, MO; Harriette (Eping) Gacad, Imperial, MO; Evelyn (Lito) Fajardo, Flossmoor, IL; sisters-in-law, Gina DeMarco and M. Jayne DeMarco, Omaha, NE; Betty DeMarco, Canton, OH; M. Dianne DeMarco, Leawood, KS; Julie Lim, High Ridge, MO; brother-in-law, Arvine DeMarco, Omaha; many caring and loving nieces and nephews and cherished good friends. VISITATION: Friday, 5-7pm, at St. Joseph Catholic Church (100 So. 9th Street, Springfield, NE 68059) with a Vigil Service to follow at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, 10am, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with luncheon to follow. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to: St. Joseph Catholic Church, 100 So. 9th Street, Springfield, NE. 68059; and the Holy Family Shrine, 23122 Plfug Road, Gretna, NE. 68028. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

