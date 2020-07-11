DeLuca, Marian

DeLuca, Marian April 17, 1935 - July 9, 2020 DeLuca, Marian (Wichert, Zielinski), passed away peacefully, July 9, 2020, at the age of 85. Preceded in death by parents, Alfred and Adelaide (Schlueter) Wichert; husband, Michael Zielinski; husband, Joseph DeLuca Sr.; stepson, Anthony DeLuca; sister, Marguerite (William) Wiegand; nephew, Tom Wichert. Survived by daughters, Mary Zielinski, Jeanne Tajchman, and Anne Zielinski; brothers, Thomas (Collette) Wichert and Robert (Judy) Wichert; granddaughter, Erica (Adrian) Rincones, great-granddaughter, Elaina; grandson, Shannon Kay; great-grandchildren: Conner, Haley, and Carson Kay; DeLuca children and grandchildren; Zielinski family; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Her daughters wish to acknowledge the staff of CHI Hospital Group, NE Cancer Specialists, Josie Harper Hospice, and our many family and friends for their love and support. VISITATION: Sunday, July 12th from 12 Noon to 6pm, at the West Center Chapel. Due to COVID and Marian's desire to keep everyone safe, all services will be private. Celebration of life service and gathering will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to Poor Clare Sisters of Omaha. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

