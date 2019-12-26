DeLoa, Mary Ann Age 74 Preceded in death by daughter, Christine; parents, Joseph and Mary DeLoa. Survived by sons, Michael and Buddy; brothers, Joe, Leo, Ray, Ricky, Toby and John DeLoa; sisters, Rose Young and Teena DeLoa. Special thanks to Lisa DeLoa-Mace for her care given to Mary. MEMORIAL SERVICE Saturday 12noon Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel. VISITATION with her family Saturday 10am until time of Service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

