Dellamano, Cory M. September 19, 1987 - April 21, 2020 MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, July 10, 10:30am at St. Pius X Catholic Church. INTERMENT: Friday, July 10, 1pm in Omaha National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Gary Sinise Foundation- Relief and Resiliance Program. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

