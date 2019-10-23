DeLand, D. David October 21, 1934 - October 20, 2019 Preceded in death by his son, Aaron Ferris. Survived by his sons, Clinton (Margaret) Dingman, Landon (Christine) Dingman, Spencer Farris; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, Garland Denelsky; nieces and nephews. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Thursday, 1pm, Fisher Farm Cemetery. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY BELLEVUE/SARPY CO. CHAPEL, 3402 Samson Way 402-293-0999 | www.johnagentleman.com

