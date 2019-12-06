del Campo, Bonita Victoria (Farias)

del Campo, Bonita Victoria (Farias) October 2, 1956 - November 19, 2019 Bonita Victoria (Farias) del Campo, age 63, died on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Bonita was born on October 2, 1956, in Kearney, NE, to Tony and Josephine Farias. It was a mild, sunny Tuesday. Amongst her siblings she is survived by her six sisters and younger brother. Mom, you are loved. You will be missed. We will see each other again. Manny, Mike, Joey, Cyndi, and everyone whose life yours has brightened. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11am Friday, December 13, at Good News Church, 7415 Hickory Street, Omaha, NE. Pastor Chris Ford will officiate and a luncheon will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to ChildFund International or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences can be posted to www.bramanmortuary.com/obituaries/.

