Dekker, Dolores Ann April 3, 1928 - January 23, 2020 Dolores (Dee) Ann Dekker, age 91, died January 23, 2020, while living at the Benton House in Blue Springs, MO. She was raised on a farm near Anita, IA, where her parents (Ted and Ann Cooley) lived and farmed until their 90's. She spent 30 years as a volunteer docent at the Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha, NE, giving tours and classes to the children sharing her love of animals. Dolores also was very active for years in the Daughters of American Revolution (DAR) organization. Dee loved to spend time working in her backyard and watching the birds come and go. Dolores is survived by her children, Debra Hanenkratt (Bill), Steve Miller (Wendy), Dianne Chase (Jack), David Miller (Kara), grandchildren Troy Hanenkratt (Mindy), Marla Oyer (Dale), four great grandchildren and her brother Herbert Cooley (Patricia) of Omaha. Dolores will be cremated and a service/celebration of life will be planned for a later date in Bellevue, NE where she lived for over 50 years, 40 years of that spent with her loving husband Robert Dekker.

