DeJoy, Denise L. September 18, 1958 - February 20, 2020 Family will receive friends Monday, February 24th, from 5-7pm at West Center Chapel with 7pm Prayer Service. Funeral: Tuesday, February 25th, 11am at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church. Interment: Cedar Dale HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Denise DeJoy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

