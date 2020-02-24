DeJoy, Denise L. "Dee Dee" September 18, 1958 - February 20, 2020 Family will Receive friends Monday, February 24th, from 5-7pm at West Center Chapel, with 7pm PRAYER SERVICE. FUNERAL: Tuesday, February 25th, 11am at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church. INTERMENT: Cedar Dale. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the family for a charity to be named. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

