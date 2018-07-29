Deitering, Dale W. Age 76 - Jul 26, 2018 Preceded in death by parents; sister, Darlene. Survived by loving wife of 30 years, Cathy; sons, William (Heather), Michael (Chris), Mark (Paula); daughter, Theresa (Tom) Stiltner; step-sons, Sam (Gwen) Young, Darren Young; brothers, Dick (Joette) and Don (Faith); sister, Diane Bennett; 23 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren. CELEBRATION of DALE'S LIFE Tuesday, July 31, 11am with VISITATION beginning 1 hour prior at Bethany Funeral Home Chapel. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison 402-593-6100 www.bethanyfuneralhome.com

