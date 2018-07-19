Dein, Peggy A. "Peg" Age 78 Peggy "Peg" A. Dein passed away Monday, July 16, 2018, at her residence after a long battle with mesothelioma. Survived by her husband of 60 years, Carl; daughters, Becky (Tom) Novacek of Fremont, and Shari Strong of Fremont; grandchildren: Brooke Johnson, Jared (Beth) Kitzelman, Trevor (Rachel) Strong, and Leah Strong; step-grandchildren, Ryan (Jennifer) Novacek, and Kirby (Amber) Novacek; seven great-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren; sisters, Fern (Bob) Brown, Mary (Dave Losee) Grefe; sisters-in-law, Jaynee Dein, Jean Tiedje, Joan Scheer, Mary (Jim) Krueger; and many other family and friends. VISITATION: Friday, July 20, 2018, from 4-8pm, at Dugan Funeral Chapel. Family will be present from 6-8pm. FUNERAL SERVICES: 10am Saturday, July 21, 2018, at the Evangelical Free Church in Fremont. Pastors Ryan Miller and Jim Moore will be officiating. Burial will be at Arlington Cemetery. DUGAN FUNERAL CHAPEL 751 N. Lincoln Ave. Fremont NE 68025 402-721-2880

