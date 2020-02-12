Deignan, Dorothy F. Age 98 Of Omaha, formerly of Sioux City, IA. Born May 7, 1921 in Dickens, IA to Joe and Anna Barry and grew up in Spencer, IA. She raised a family in Sioux City, IA before moving to Omaha. She worked at Offutt AFB in the SAC headquarters. She is survived by sons, Paul Deignan (Rosemary) and Jim Deignan (Karen). She has three grandchildren, Kelley, Kathy and Tom; and three great-grandchildren. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday. February 13, 10:30am, at Saint Robert Bellarmine followed by entombment in the mausoleum at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to St. Robert Bellarmine Tuition Assistance Fund. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL, 14151 Pacific Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Deignan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.