DeGeorge, Frank A. July 19, 1950 - November 14, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Angelo and Rose; and brother, Sam. Survived by sisters, Diana DeGeorge, and Sharon (Thomas) Renner; sister-in-law, Mary Lou DeGeorge; many nieces, nephews and cousins. VISITATION begins Sunday 1pm, with a Wake Service at 3pm at the Mortuary. FUNERAL: Monday 10am at St. Peter's Catholic Church. Memorials to the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

