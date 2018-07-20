Deegan, William John May 28, 1942 - Jul 16, 2018 Born in Buffalo, NY. Passed away peacefully in his home on Monday. Beloved partner of Kim Chrischilles; loving father to daughters, Laurie (Deegan) Albertsson (Jon), and Kelly (Deegan) Catanzaro; stepdaughter, Angelique Chrischilles; and stepson, Dylan Chrischilles; loving grandfather to Benjamin, Sydney, Mia, Caleb, and Abigail. Private Service. Donations in his honor can be made to Meals On Wheels, 4780 S 131st St., Omaha NE 68137.

