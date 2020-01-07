Deckert, Darlene P.

Deckert, Darlene P. October 13, 1925 - January 2, 2020 Preceded in death by her husband, Bobbie Dean Deckert; and her beloved son, James C. Deckert. Darlene is survived by her brother-in-law, Tom (Nadine) Deckert of Omaha; a step-grandson, Stephen Law and wife Lee from Thornton, PA; a step-granddaughter, Kathy Carlson and husband Eric from Mendon, MA; and great-grandchildren, Ryan, Brett, and Joseph. VISITATION: Wednesday, January 8, 5-7pm, with MEMORIAL SERVICE at 6pm, all at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home. INURNMENT: Westlawn-Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5710 Center St 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

