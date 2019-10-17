Decker, Susan K. January 25, 1959 - October 15, 2019 Preceded in death by mother, Janet; sister, Sharon; brother, Mike. Survived by father, Robert Decker; brothers, Bob (Lyn) Decker, Steven (Bobbi) Decker, Jim Decker (Judy King); sister, Nancy (Jim) Walters; nieces and nephews. SERVICE: Saturday, 10:30am, at the John A. Gentleman Pacific Street Chapel. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. VISITATION: Friday, 5-7pm, at the Pacific St. Chapel. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL, 14151 Pacific Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.