Decker, Sheryl Ann August 27, 1946 - October 1, 2019 Survived by her siblings: Michele (Tom) Madsen, Valerie Westmeyer, Mitchell (Leigh) Moyer; nieces and nephews. GATHERING OF FAMILY AND FRIENDS: Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, from 4:307pm, at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). Interment: Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens, Cedar Falls, IA. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

