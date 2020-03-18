Decker, Robert E., Sr. August 23, 1932 - March 15, 2020 Preceded in death by daughter, Sharon L. Decker; son, Michael S. Decker; and daughter, Susan K. Decker. Survived by children: Robert E. Decker, Jr. (Lyn), Steven J. Decker (Bobbi), James A. Decker (Judie King) and Nancy L. Walters (James); and seven grandchildren. Due to COVID-19 concerns, PRIVATE FAMILY INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be directed by the family. MEMORIAL MASS will be announced. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

