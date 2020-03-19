Decker, Robert E., Sr.

Decker, Robert E., Sr. August 23, 1932 - March 15, 2020 Due to COVID-19 concerns, PRIVATE FAMILY INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be directed by the family. MEMORIAL MASS will be announced. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Decker, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.