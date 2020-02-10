DeBolt, David Kelley Age 71 Carter Lake, IA. Passed away on February 7, 2020. He was born in Red Oak, IA on October 2, 1948 to the late Earl and Alta DeBolt. Dave was the eldest of 3 children, including Craig DeBolt of Red Oak, and Stephanie DeBolt who was stillborn. Dave served on the front lines in Vietnam with the United States Army. He was married to Cathy Lynn Ward on May 21, 1976 in Blair, NE. Dave and Cathy were blessed to be the parents of five loving children, David Jr, Stephanie, Jessica, Stephen, and Jonathan. Dave was a vigilant servant of our Lord and a charismatic, intense and loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. He will always be remembered for his passion, his quick wit, his gift of giving and love of a great deal. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Stephanie; step-father, Charles Danek; grandson, Kelley DeBolt; and granddaughter, Whitley DeBolt. Dave is survived by his brother, Craig and his family; his wife of 43 years, Cathy; children, David DeBolt Jr. (Annie), Stephanie DeBolt, Jessica Downs (Jovon), Stephen DeBolt (Melissa), and Jonathan DeBolt (Tanasha Tamayo); grandchildren: Waverly DeBolt, Christian, Isaiah and Kael DeBolt, Jocelyn and Jada Downs, Makenna, Charleigh and Harlynn DeBolt, Gabriel DeBolt, and Creighton and Myke Tamayo; and a host of other family and friends. VISITATION: 5-7pm Wednesday, February 12, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10am Thursday at the Funeral Home. The family will direct memorials. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th St.. Council Bluffs IA 51501 712-256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com
