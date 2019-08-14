DeBoer, George

DeBoer, George November 6, 1928 - July 25, 2019 Age 90 of Seward, NE. MEMORIAL SERVICE 11am Saturday, August 24, 2019, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 704 Smith Avenue Elwood, NE. Memorials: to the DeBoer family for future designations. Condolences at zabkafuneralhome.com ZABKA FUNERAL HOME 410 Jackson Ave., Seward, NE 68434 402-643-2924

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.