Deane, Michael T., Jr. September 4, 1941 - September 3, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Michael and Margaret Deane; and brothers, Rod and Jerry. Survived by wife, Rosemary; daughters, Amy Deane, and Jenel (Ron) Proksel; 2 grandsons, Harrison and Carter; brother, Larry (Jean) Deane; sisters, Kathy Coleman, and Debbie (Fred) Martinez; many loving brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. "Even though death has torn us apart, your love lives forever inside my heart" Cards of condolence may be sent to the Funeral Home in care of Michael. A Celebration of Michael's Life will be held at a later date. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

