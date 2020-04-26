Deane, Michael Anthony

Deane, Michael Anthony October 31, 1985 - April 23, 2020 Preceded in death by father, Chuck. Survived by daughters, Joslynn and Evelynn; fiance, Megan; mothers, Sherleen, and Michelle (Scott) McCary; sisters, Sarah Velez, Karly Cahalane; brother, P.J. Cahalane; and many other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. WESTLAWN HILLCREST FUNERAL HOME 5701 Center St. | 402-556-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com

