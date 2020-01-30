Deane, Charles LeRoy "Chuck"

Deane, Charles LeRoy "Chuck" Age 77 Survived by loving wife of 57 years, Sherleen; daughter, Michelle (Scott) McCary; sons, Michael and Brian; 5 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; brothers, Steve and Donald; former son-in-law, Pat Cahalane; and many relatives and friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, January 31, at 11am at Westlawn-Hillcrest. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com

