Dean, Marcia Sachs

Dean, Marcia Sachs June 20, 1952 - May 14, 2020 On May 14, 2020, Marcia Sachs Dean, of Omaha, was reunited with the love of her life, Dennis L. Dean, in the glorious light of heaven. She was born on June 20, 1952 in Fremont, NE to Glenn and Myra Sachs. She grew up in Blair, NE and graduated from Blair High School in 1970. She will be remembered for the love of her children, Erin Dean Kampschneider and Brian L. Dean; and her grandsons, Ethan Dean (Iowa) and Pryce Kampschneider. Other survivors include sisters, Kristie Sachs Mosher and Glenda (Bill) Rathjen; and brother, Hunington (Suzy) Sachs, sister-in-law, Carolyn (Jim) Grasmick; brother-in-law, Donald (Reggie) Dean. With current circumstances, no services are planned. Future arrangements may be made for a Celebration of Life. The online guestbook is at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com. LUDVIGSEN MORTUARY 1249 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE | 402-721-4440

To plant a tree in memory of Marcia Dean as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.