Dean, Lois D.

Dean, Lois D. December 17, 1937 - January 30, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, David; daughters, Vanessa Jones and Debra Bloomingdale; and parents, Valentine and Orimal Carl. Survived by daughters, Valerie Kerns (Steve) and Deanna Dean; many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Sunday, February 2nd from 5-7pm, at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church (3122 S. 74th St.) followed by a ROSARY at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, February 3rd, 10am, St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

