Deal, Randy Allen Randy Allen Deal, Age 57 of Omaha, NE passed away on July 25th. He was preceded in death by his father, Rawdon. Randy is survived by his sons, Brandon and Logan; mother and step-father, Arlene and Clyde Durham; sisters, Ronelle Deal, Renee Boyer (Mark), Rita Nutty (David); nieces, nephews, close friend, Tay Orr, mother of his sons, Shirley Deal and many other family and friends. A CELEBRATION of Randy's life will be 11am Saturday, July 28 at Roeder Mortuary, 108th St. Chapel with VISITATION with the family 1 hour prior. Memorials may be directed to the Salvation Army or the Habitat for Humanity. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th St. 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com

