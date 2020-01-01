Dayton, Thomas L. July 21, 1949 - December 29, 2019 Thomas L. Dayton, age 70, of Lincoln, died on December 29, 2019. Mr. Dayton was born on July 21, 1949 to Lawrence and Adele (Cote) Dayton in Omaha, NE. Tom worked for and retired from the State of Nebraska, Department of Health & Human Services. He was more commonly known as the host of the "Unknown Radio" hour on KZUM. Preceded in death by his parents; niece, Anne Notch. Survived by his daughter, Maggie Davis (Jason); faithful companion, Elvis; sisters, Betsy Freeland, Kathy Dayton, Jean Lewandowski; grandchildren, Elliott and Theodore Davis; niece, Karen Roesner; nephews, Doug and Thomas Lewandowski. CELEBRATION OF TOM'S LIFE: 11am Friday, January 3, 2020, at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, Lincoln. At the request of the Dayton family there will be no public viewing/visitation. Tom's wishes were for cremation. Memorials are suggested to KZUM Radio or Hearts United for Animals. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com. BUTHERUS, MASER & LOVE FUNERAL HOME 4040 A St., Lincoln, NE | (402) 488-0934

Service information

Jan 3
Celebration of Life
Friday, January 3, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
Butherus-Maser & Love Funeral Home
4040 A St
Lincoln, NE 68510
