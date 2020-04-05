Dawson, Elisa Marie March 8, 1986 - March 27, 2020 Mother of Elora, Elina, and Abby. Significant other to Kenny Kalkwarf. Daughter of Pastor Tony Dawson and Mother Sandi Dawson. Celebration of Life at a Later date KAHLER-DOLCE MORTAURY 441 No Washington St., Papillion NE 402-339-3232 www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

