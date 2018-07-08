Davis-Thomsen, Barbara J. Oct 30, 1959 - Jul 5, 2018 Age 58 years of Omaha. Preceded in death by parents, Otto and Kathleen Thomsen. Survived by sons, Jacob Davis (Kayla), and Conor Davis; brother, David Thomsen (Teresa); sister, Nancy Thomsen (Patrice); special cousin, Susan Calvin (Gary); many other relatives and friends. CELEBRATION of BARB'S LIFE: Tuesday, July 10, at 10am, with VISITATION 1 hour prior to the Service, all at Braman Mortuary, 72nd St. Chapel. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to the family. For more details, visit: www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY- 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 402-391-2171

