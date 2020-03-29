Davis, Robert Henry Age 83 - March 26, 2020 Died at Eastern Nebraska Veteran's Home in Bellevue, NE. Surviving are his children, Sherry Davis, Robert E. Davis, and Linda S. Davis; 12 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great granddaughter. Preceded in death by son Mike; parents, Henry and Dorothy Davis; wife Edith; second wife Pat; and sister Donna Stambaugh. Due to the government restrictions during this pandemic, the family has chosen a Private Family Funeral Service on April 1 at 11am. The Funeral Home will be using Facebook Live to stream the service. Please click on https://www.facebook.com/fusselmanallenharvey/ to view. No Visitation. Burial in Riverview Cemetery, Louisville, NE. Memorials suggested to American Cancer Society. Condolences may be sent to: fusselmanallenharvey.com FUSSELMAN-ALLEN-HARVEY FUNERAL HOME 413 Elm Street, Louisville, NE | (402) 234-3985

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Davis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

